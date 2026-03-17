2 days ago

The Embassy of Ghana in Doha has announced plans to conduct an emergency evacuation exercise for Ghanaian nationals living in Qatar amid rising security concerns across parts of the Middle East.

In a notice issued on March 15, 2026, the embassy said the decision follows an earlier advisory released on March 6, 2026, which warned citizens about the evolving security situation in the region.

According to the statement, the evacuation exercise will be conducted as a one-way arrangement from Qatar to Ghana.

Ghanaian nationals residing in Qatar who wish to return home under the exercise have been urged to confirm their interest immediately by submitting the biodata page of their passports via email.

The embassy directed interested individuals to send their details to [email protected] no later than Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

Officials emphasised that the planned evacuation is purely precautionary, explaining that the move is intended to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Ghanaian citizens amid heightened security tensions.

The announcement comes at a time when several governments around the world are reviewing contingency plans for their nationals abroad, as security concerns continue to grow in parts of the Middle East.