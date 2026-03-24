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The Embassy of Ghana in the United States has expressed concern over last-minute objections raised by Lincoln University ahead of a scheduled visit by President John Dramani Mahama.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, the Embassy said the March 26 visit—expected to include the conferment of an honorary doctorate—had already been agreed upon following prior engagements between both parties.

According to the Embassy, officials from Ghana and representatives of the university had conducted a full walkthrough and finalised all logistical and programme arrangements ahead of the visit.

However, the university later communicated that concerns had been raised by a group over President Mahama’s perceived position on Ghana’s Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, currently before Parliament.

The Embassy noted that these concerns were not raised during earlier vetting processes before the invitation was extended.

It emphasised that the visit was accepted in good faith, highlighting Lincoln University’s longstanding ties with Ghana, including its historic association with Kwame Nkrumah, an alumnus of the institution.

The timing of the development, the Embassy said, is particularly concerning given that all preparations had been completed and President Mahama was already in the United States, having arrived in New York City ahead of the engagement.

While acknowledging the university’s right to engage stakeholders and uphold its values, the Embassy stressed that the concerns relate to an ongoing legislative process in Ghana and do not reflect the position of any single individual.

It further described President Mahama as a leader committed to democratic principles, human rights, and inclusive dialogue, adding that the emergence of the objections at this stage is unfortunate.

The Embassy reaffirmed its openness to dialogue and expressed hope that the longstanding relationship between Ghana and Lincoln University will guide a balanced and respectful resolution.