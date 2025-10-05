6 hours ago

The Government of Ghana has welcomed the newly announced peace initiative for Gaza by U.S. President Donald Trump, describing it as a significant step toward achieving a durable resolution to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the government said the proposal represents “an important opportunity to end years of bloodshed and lay the foundation for a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the Middle East.”

The plan, which has already received endorsement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, includes key provisions such as the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the release of hostages by Hamas, a prisoner exchange, and the deployment of an international stabilisation force.

It also proposes a broad reconstruction programme, the creation of a special economic zone, and the establishment of a temporary technocratic Palestinian committee to be overseen by an international body chaired by President Trump.

Reports indicate that Hamas has agreed in principle to release the remaining hostages but has requested further discussions to address outstanding concerns about specific elements of the proposal.

Reaffirming Ghana’s long-standing diplomatic position, the Foreign Ministry reiterated the country’s support for the two-state solution, which envisions peaceful coexistence between Israel and a future Palestinian state.

“Ghana stands ready to collaborate with all international partners to promote dialogue and revitalise the Middle East peace process,” the statement noted.

The government urged both parties to embrace negotiation over conflict, stressing that genuine peace can only emerge through a settlement that acknowledges Palestinian aspirations and Israel’s legitimate security concerns.

Despite numerous unsuccessful mediation efforts in past decades, Ghana expressed optimism that this initiative could serve as a turning point for renewed regional stability.

“We are hopeful that this plan will open the door to enduring peace and security in the Middle East,” the statement concluded.