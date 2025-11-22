7 hours ago

Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has described the economic downturn of 2024 as “the worst crisis in Ghana’s history,” insisting it was both unprecedented and avoidable.

Speaking on Metro TV on Friday, November 20, he attributed the collapse not to global pressures but to what he called poor economic management under former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who chaired the Economic Management Team. According to him, the severe hardships Ghanaians endured were a direct result of policy failures.

Kwakye Ofosu argued that soaring inflation, currency instability, and strained public finances combined to create a level of economic distress unmatched in the post-independence era. These indicators, he said, stood in sharp contrast to the optimistic assurances repeatedly offered by Dr. Bawumia and the then NPP administration.

He maintained that the government failed to implement effective measures that could have cushioned citizens, leaving many households overwhelmed by high living costs and austerity.

“The numbers and the lived experiences all point to a crisis of historic proportions,” he stressed.

Rejecting suggestions that global conditions were primarily to blame, Kwakye Ofosu noted that several countries facing similar external shocks managed to avoid the scale of hardship experienced in Ghana. He argued that Ghana’s situation was worsened by short-term policy decisions and flawed economic leadership.

He concluded that the 2024 economic collapse would remain a key issue in national politics as the country moves toward the next election cycle, with many Ghanaians expected to demand accountability—particularly from Dr. Bawumia as he seeks to lead the NPP into the 2028 presidential race.