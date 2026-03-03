7 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has confirmed the successful evacuation of all Ghanaian embassy staff from Iran amid rising security concerns.

In a Facebook post on Monday, March 2, 2026, Mr. Ablakwa announced that the operation had been completed, with all diplomats safe and in good spirits. He further disclosed that Ghana’s embassy in Iran has been closed indefinitely.

“The safety, welfare, and protection of Ghanaians remain our highest priority in these turbulent times,” he emphasised.

The decision comes in response to escalating tensions and growing instability in Iran, which have prompted several nations to reassess their diplomatic presence and adopt precautionary measures to safeguard their citizens.

While details of the evacuation were not immediately shared, the move highlights the government’s commitment to protecting Ghanaian diplomatic personnel abroad. Ghana maintains diplomatic relations with Iran as part of its broader foreign policy engagement in the Middle East.

The temporary closure of the embassy is expected to affect consular services for the time being, although the government has assured that the well-being of Ghanaians remains paramount. Mr Ablakwa reaffirmed the government’s commitment to prioritising the safety of its citizens both at home and abroad.

On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched coordinated military strikes against Iran, marking a major escalation of tensions that have existed for decades over issues including Iran’s nuclear programme, missiles, and regional influence.

The joint operation — reported by international media — targeted Iranian military infrastructure, leadership compounds, and strategic sites. The conflict has already led to airspace closures, disrupted flights, and heightened security alerts throughout the region.