3 hours ago

The Minister of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has revealed that the government recovered GH¢107 million in loan repayments, while certain loan disbursements by the Ghana EXIM Bank have been referred to security agencies due to concerns over how they were issued.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, January 21, the Minister explained that the referrals are part of broader efforts to strengthen oversight, improve credit quality, and recover defaulted loans.

According to Ms. Ofosu-Adjare, the Ghana EXIM Bank disbursed a total of GH¢304 million in 2025 under a stringent credit creation policy aimed at ensuring loans support economic growth and are repaid responsibly.

She stated that the Bank intensified recovery efforts during the year, successfully retrieving GH¢107 million from previously non-performing loans.

The Minister noted that some loan disbursements remain unexplained, prompting referrals to security agencies for further investigation.

“In 2025, the Ghana EXIM Bank disbursed a total of GH¢304 million in line with a strict credit creation policy to strengthen credit quality. This is not ‘money for the boys or money for the girls,’” she said.

“You must meet the requirements, demonstrate that the credit will benefit the economy, and show the ability to repay the loan because this is not free money. Recovery efforts on legacy loans are ongoing. Legal proceedings have been initiated in several cases, while others have been referred to the appropriate security agencies for action. There are loans whose disbursement we cannot account for; these have been referred to the relevant authorities for prompt investigation,” she added.