11 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has provided five new vehicles to key operational units as part of efforts to strengthen football administration across the country.

The vehicles, funded under the FIFA Forward Programme, have been allocated to two Regional Football Associations, the GFA’s Technical Directorate, its headquarters, and the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The latest distribution completes a commitment made by the Association last year, when vehicles were delivered to eight regions, alongside a promise to extend similar support to remaining regions and strategic units.

GFA officials say the move is intended to improve efficiency in day-to-day operations and enhance football development activities nationwide.

They also emphasised the importance of proper maintenance and responsible use of the vehicles to ensure they deliver long-term benefits to the sport.

The initiative forms part of wider efforts by the Association to strengthen infrastructure and administrative capacity within Ghana’s football system.