6 hours ago

The Uganda Cranes are set to play against Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars, in a friendly match later this month, confirmed by the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA). The game will be held on March 26, 2024, at the Stade Grande Marrakech in Morocco.

Ghana’s team doesn’t have a permanent head coach since Chris Hughton left after their early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expected to announce their new head coach soon, and their first task will be the friendly against Uganda.

The last time these teams met was during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and it ended in a tie with no goals scored.

Ghana has historically had the upper hand in their matches against Uganda, winning seven times compared to Uganda’s three victories, with five draws between them.