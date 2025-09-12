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Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has described the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as a major setback, while urging the team to quickly refocus ahead of future challenges.

Ghana endured a difficult qualifying campaign, finishing bottom of their group without a single win after six matches. Three draws and three defeats saw the four-time African champions miss out on the tournament.

Reflecting on the disappointing outcome, Essien admitted the result was painful but stressed the importance of resilience in football.

“Of course it was a big disappointment, but in football, you have to move on from that,” he told FIFA.com.

“The good thing in football is you always have the next game to make things right,” he added.

‎Despite the setback, the Black Stars have since secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, offering a chance at redemption on the global stage.

Ghana will be making their fifth appearance at the tournament, where they face a stern test in Group L against England, Croatia and Panama.

‎As preparations continue, Essien’s message highlights the need for the team to leave past disappointments behind and channel their focus into delivering a stronger performance when it matters most.