Some key actors within Ghana’s Film Industry have held a stakeholder meeting with representatives from the cultural department of the US Embassy.

The aim of the meeting which took place on May 10, 2023, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration was to among other things address issues that emanated during the recent visit by the US Vice President HE Kamala Harris to Ghana where African American Filmmaker Mr Spike Lee who accompanied the Vice President made a blaring comment about the Ghana Film industry. The stakeholders’ meeting also took a critical look at the potential areas of collaboration between the film industry and the cultural department of the US Embassy in Ghana.

It was convened by Mr. William Manful, the Director of the Americas Bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

Source: citifmonline