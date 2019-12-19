2 hours ago

The Black Stars of Ghana experienced now change or shift in the latest Fifa Coca Cola rankings released for the month of December.

It means Ghana will end the year in the 47th position on the global world rankings while placing 6th on the African continent.

Black Stars of Ghana moved four places up in the Fifa Coca Cola rankings for the month November.

Ghana's surge on the table in November was due to the victories chalked in the Afcon 2021 double header qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Ghana won its opening game in the qualifiers by beating the Bafana Bafana of South Africa by two goals to nil at the Cape Coast stadium.

The team followed it up with a solitary win over Sao Tome and Principe in Sao Tome.

Ghana is now ranked 47th in the world while sixth on the African continent trailing Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco in that order.

With Egypt, Cameroon, Mali and DR Congo completing the top 10 teams on the African continent.

Meanwhile Belgium are the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking’s ‘Team of the Year’ for the second successive time after a record-breaking year for the global ladder. The Red Devils hold on to top spot in a December table barely impacted by just 19 friendlies, but with 1082 international A matches – an all-time high since the Ranking’s 1993 inception – having already been played.

World champions France and Brazil also remain in second and third, the positions they held in December 2018, but the make-up of the top five has changed, with England climbing one place to reach fourth and Uruguay moving up to fifth on the back of a two-spot rise. Argentina (9th) and Colombia (10th) have also entered the top ten at the expense of Switzerland (12th) and Denmark (16th), who slipped four and six places respectively over the course of the year.

The Ranking’s ‘Mover of the Year’, meanwhile, is Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup™ hosts gained an impressive 138 points over the course of a year in which they won the AFC Asian Cup and made a strong start to the Asian Zone World Cup qualifiers. Besides accumulating the biggest points haul, Qatar also climbed a year-high 38 places, followed closely by fellow climbers Algeria (up 32 ranks) and Japan (up 22 ranks).