Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has expressed appreciation for FIFA President Gianni Infantino's support for African football following a productive meeting in Paris.

During their discussion on Thursday, the two leaders reviewed the progress of Ghanaian football and the ongoing collaboration between the GFA and FIFA. Infantino praised the GFA's effective utilization of the FIFA Forward program, particularly highlighting the upgrade of the Ghana Soccer Centre of Excellence in Pampram.

Infantino noted, “I congratulated him on the Ghana Football Association making excellent use of the FIFA Forward programme, such as the recent upgrade to the Ghana Soccer Centre of Excellence.”

He also acknowledged Ghana's active participation in the FIFA Talent Development Scheme and the efforts to enhance women's involvement in football.

Okraku underscored Ghana's commitment to football development, mentioning the revival of youth competitions and the overall improvement of domestic football.

He emphasized the alignment of the GFA's vision with FIFA's goals, stating, “We’ve introduced more youth competitions, more youth national teams... All our domestic competitions are back on track and are timely. So I think the outlook looks very good.”

Okraku’s remarks reflect the positive trajectory of Ghanaian football and the fruitful collaboration with FIFA.

The meeting reinforced the strong partnership between the GFA and FIFA, with both parties dedicated to advancing the sport in Ghana.