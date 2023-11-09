7 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a one-year partnership with AKOA Beverages, the producers of AQUABlue Natural Mineral Water.

The partnership, revealed at a ceremony at the GFA headquarters on November 9, 2023, will see AQUABlue providing water to the association and refreshing the various national teams.

Present at the ceremony were GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, Executive Council Member Eguene Nobel, and General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo.

AKOA Beverages' representatives included Chief Executive Officer Shadrach Akoenyenu, Chief Finance Officer Derek Naawu, Founder Akomea Kweku Ohemeng Agyei, and Brands Manager Heston Tetteh.

CEO of AKOA Beverages, Shadrach Akoenyenu, expressed pride and honor in partnering with the GFA for the next year.

He emphasized the company's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Akoenyenu sees the partnership as a new chapter for AQUABlue Mineral Water and AQUABlue Beverages, aiming for mutual greatness and success over the next 12 months.

Part of AKOA Beverages' principles involves putting customers first and promoting unity and sportsmanship among Ghanaians.

As an indigenous Ghanaian company, Akoenyenu encouraged everyone to come together to celebrate the refreshing taste of AQUABlue Mineral Water.

AKOA Beverages Limited (ABvL) is a beverage manufacturing company that currently produces natural mineral water, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks.