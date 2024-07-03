35 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to unveil a new partnership on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 11:00 AM at the Association's Headquarters.

This announcement follows a recent partnership with Lele Tasty Foods, which became the GFA's official meals partner.

GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku expressed his enthusiasm ahead of the event.

"We are delighted to see that corporate Ghana continues to show faith and confidence in the Ghana Football Association as we continue our efforts to fix the fundamental elements of our game.

As more companies and organisations show interest in supporting us, we remain ever more committed to honouring their trust in us by delivering real value to them," he stated.

The unveiling will take place in the conference room at the GFA Headquarters and promises to celebrate the union between Ghana Football and its new partner.