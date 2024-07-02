1 hour ago

Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams has led the praise for his younger brother, Nico Williams, following Nico's exceptional performance in Spain's decisive victory over Georgia at the European Championship in Germany.

Nico scored his first goal of the competition and provided an assist, helping Spain secure a commanding 4-1 win over Georgia and advance to the quarter-finals.

The Athletic Bilbao winger has emerged as one of Spain's standout players in the tournament, showcasing his talent as La Roja continues their impressive run.

Inaki, who represents Ghana's senior national team after switching nationalities in 2022, was present at the RheinEnergieStadion with his parents to support Nico.

Following the match, Inaki expressed his pride on social media, posting: "What a great thing that you are my brother, Nico Williams."

Nico, who was rested for the final group stage match against Albania, earned the Man of the Match accolade in Spain's victory over Italy. His consistent performances have made him a key player for Spain as they pursue success in Germany.

Spain is set to face the host nation in the quarter-finals on Friday at the MHP Arena, with Nico expected to play a significant role in the team's quest for glory.