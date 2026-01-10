6 hours ago

Antoine Semenyo will mark a significant moment in his career this afternoon as he is named in Manchester City’s starting line-up for their FA Cup tie against Exeter.

The Ghana international has been given the nod by Pep Guardiola as City will play Exeter in their FA cup campaign, a clear vote of confidence in the forward on a stage that has long been known for surprises and stories of emergence.

For Semenyo, the start represents more than just another appearance. It will be a chance to make his mark in one of English football’s most historic competitions, watched closely by fans back home in Ghana and by a City side always demanding impact and intensity.

The FA Cup has often been a platform for players to announce themselves, and City’s decision to trust Semenyo from the first whistle underlined their belief in his work rate, physical presence and eye for goal.

As City sought to avoid a potential banana skin against lower-league opposition, Semenyo’s inclusion added a fresh narrative to the tie, that of a Ghanaian forward stepping into the spotlight, eager to turn opportunity into momentum at one of Europe’s elite clubs.

Line up below