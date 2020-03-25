2 hours ago

Ghana has received its share of a consignment of medical equipment donated by the Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundations to help combat the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr Abiy Ahmed.

The Prime Minister is one of the persons behind the initiative which is providing over 1.5 million laboratory diagnostic test kits and over 100 tons of infection prevention and control commodities.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said: “This morning #Gabon, #Ghana, #Congo and the #DRC have received their #COVID19 prevention materials. The 2nd shipment of supplies from @JackMa & @AlibabaGroup containing 540k medical grade masks and 20k protective clothes is on its way to #Ethiopia. Dispatch to Africa will continue”.

This relief initiative was launched by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr Abiy Ahmed, the Jack Ma Foundation, and Alibaba Foundation as part of actions towards implementation of the Africa joint continental strategy for COVID-19 led by the African Union through Africa CDC.

Per the arrangements, Ethiopian airlines is to help distribute the equipment, consisting 20,000 laboratory diagnostic test kits, 100,000 medical masks, and 1000 protective suits and face shields, to each of the African member states as part of their contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in Africa.