Ghana’s government has earmarked GH₵150 million (approximately $13.68 million) to support the Black Stars’ participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, underscoring its commitment to sports development and national representation on the global stage.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson during the presentation of the 2026 Budget Statement to Parliament on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

“The government’s sustained investment in sports has yielded impressive results, with the Black Stars qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” Dr Forson stated. “An amount of GH₵150 million has been allocated for the Black Stars to participate in the World Cup.”

The funding will cover logistics, technical support, player welfare, and other operational costs as Ghana prepares for its fifth World Cup appearance. The Black Stars will discover their group-stage opponents during the official draw in Washington, DC, on December 5.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup — hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico — will feature a record 48 teams and offer an unprecedented $652 million in prize money, up from $440 million in Qatar 2022. Teams will earn fixed amounts based on their progression:



Group Stage: Teams eliminated will receive $10 million each.



Round of 32 and Round of 16: $13 million and $15 million, respectively.



Top Finishers: Winners will earn $50 million, runners-up $35 million, third place $32 million, and fourth place $30 million.

With the financial backing secured, Ghana’s focus now shifts to tactical preparation and squad cohesion as the countdown to the global showpiece intensifies.