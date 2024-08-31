4 hours ago

Prophet Kofi Oduro, the leader of Alabaster Ministry International, has made a bold statement, declaring that Ghana has become the modern-day Sodom and Gomorrah.

His comments came in response to the recent Ridge Condos All-Black Party held in Kumasi, which attracted significant attention after photos and videos from the event surfaced on social media.

These images showed attendees, including some prominent social media influencers, dressed in provocative outfits.

Many netizens criticised the party organisers, accusing them of indirectly promoting homosexuality through the event’s flamboyant display.

Prophet Oduro, known for his outspoken views on national issues, described the party as something “straight from the pit of hell.”

“Recently in Kumasi, there was an All-Black nightclub party. Women were virtually naked! Ghana, you’re Sodom and Gomorrah; until you repent, judgement is on your head. From the top to the bottom,” Prophet Oduro passionately proclaimed during a sermon.

He also questioned whether the Ghana Police Service had seen the photos and videos circulating on social media or heard the widespread discussions about the event.

He pointed out that this was not an isolated incident, as it marked the second time such a party had been held.

“I want to ask the Ghana Police Service whether they saw the All-Black party because this is the second time,” he challenged.

Prophet Oduro further criticised the prevalence of strip clubs in the country, blaming them for contributing to the increasing moral decay.

He condemned the existence of nightclubs where people strip naked, claiming that even prominent individuals, such as MPs and chiefs, are part of the problem by engaging in inappropriate relationships with much younger women.

“Now we have nightclubs that host naked people. There are full-striper nightclubs in the city. The police can’t go there. They strip a woman naked on a stripper table. Babylon!” he exclaimed.

He continued, “If this nation is not Babylonia, you will not have prominent people like MPs, chiefs, and so on, chasing small girls. A girl that is fit to be a grandchild, and this girl is calling a grey-headed man baby. Babylon!”

Prophet Oduro’s strong statements reflect his concerns about the moral direction of the country, urging a call for repentance and a return to more conservative values.