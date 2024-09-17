2 hours ago

American comedian and actor of Ghanaian descent, Michael Blackson, has vented his spleen on the Ghanaian government for ruining his investments.

Michael, in a series of posts on X, writes that he had purchased Eurobonds to run his school at Agona Nsaba (Michael Blackson Academy), but has had challenges with recouping his investment.

According to him, he did the Eurobonds because he figured that will help pay for the life span of the free school he built. However, he said, “Ghana decided to use our money to pay their debt to China or whoever and leave us hanging.”

Unhappy with the situation, he called out the Finance Minister in the wake of his concerns.

“Who’s the Minister of Finance in Ghana? I have beef with this guy. People of the diaspora decided to invest in our continent and they used our money to pay their debt and gave us two options. Either take a 37% cut and receive 5% interest with 11 yrs maturity date or no cut but 1.9% interest with 15 yrs maturity date. I’m very disappointed in my people for this,” he posted.

The Michael Blackson Academy, founded three years ago offers free education to children from kindergarten to Basic 3. They also provide free uniforms to the pupils.

In spite of all these challenges, Blackson says he is resolute in his bid to keep the school running.

“If it wasn’t for the love and passion I have for the unprivileged youth of Ghana, I would just hand my school to the people and walk away,” he wrote.