29 minutes ago

The battle against Mpox has intensified as the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed three new fatalities from the virus, according to its latest national update issued on 14th November 2025.

The development brings renewed public health concern as the country continues to monitor and contain the spread of the disease, which has seen periodic surges since the first confirmed case was recorded in 2022.

The GHS report indicates that 13 additional cases have been detected across various regions, raising the cumulative confirmed Mpox cases to 836.

The total number of deaths has now reached three, marking a worrying turn after months of relative stability in severe outcomes.

Health officials say several patients remain on admission as surveillance and contact tracing efforts continue.

Mpox, formerly known as Monkeypox, has been a recurring global health challenge over the past few years, peaking in 2022 when multiple countries reported unprecedented outbreaks outside endemic zones.

Ghana, which confirmed its first cases that same year, has since strengthened laboratory capacity, regional rapid response teams, and public awareness campaigns to manage the spread.

Despite these measures, sporadic spikes in infections continue, often driven by close human-to-human contact.

The GHS has reiterated that Mpox spreads primarily through direct contact with an infected person, particularly through bodily fluids, skin lesions, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials.

As such, the Service continues to emphasise preventive practices including proper hygiene, prompt reporting of symptoms, and early treatment.

Health authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and seek immediate medical attention if they notice symptoms such as fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes, chills, headache, muscle pain, or general weakness.

Early detection improves treatment outcomes and reduces the risk of widespread transmission within communities.

The Ghana Health Service assured that it remains committed to providing routine updates, enhancing case management, and strengthening national preparedness as Ghana works to curb the spread of Mpox.