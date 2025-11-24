38 minutes ago

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has taken another major step toward strengthening the country’s emergency healthcare system with the successful completion of training for the second regional cohort under the National Emergency Care Training of Trainers (ToT) Programme.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Institutional Care Division, forms part of a long-term national strategy to build a robust, decentralised, and well-coordinated emergency response framework across all health facilities.

The latest week-long session brought together 31 participants drawn from 11 regions, adding to the growing network of emergency care trainers who will support capacity-building at the facility level. With this cohort, the total number of health professionals trained under the programme has now reached 135, reflecting the GHS’s commitment to expanding the country’s pool of emergency care experts.

The Training of Trainers model is designed to ensure sustainability by empowering participants with both technical and instructional competencies.

During the programme, participants received hands-on training in primary and comprehensive emergency care, with modules covering a range of life-saving interventions.

These included cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs), choking relief techniques, trauma stabilization, pain management, and defibrillator use.

The curriculum aims to equip trainers with practical expertise to cascade these skills to frontline health workers in their respective regions.

Since Ghana began overhauling its emergency care system in the past decade—following persistent challenges such as limited pre-hospital support, inadequate facility-level response, and slow trauma management—GHS has prioritized emergency readiness as a core policy intervention.

The Emergency Care ToT Programme has become a central pillar of this effort, targeting all levels of the health delivery system, from CHPS compounds and district hospitals to regional facilities.

The training also engages a wide cadre of staff including nurses, clinicians, security personnel, administrators, and regional directors.