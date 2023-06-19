1 hour ago

The people of Duayaw Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region have benefitted from a a 4-day free medical services held by Ghana Healthcare Volunteers of Georgia Inc. (GHVOG) and its experienced medical team from the USA and Ghana.

The philanthropic exercise which was held between May 22 to 26, 2023 had about a dozen doctors, pharmacists and nurses with the US-based Ghanaian association fully taking up the cost.

It was the group’s third medical mission trip to the country to offer free surgeries that included: gynecological issues such as fibroids, hysterectomy, and endometriosis; plastic and reconstructive surgeries, including contractures, cysts, cleft lips, and keloids; and general surgeries, mainly hernia repairs, goiters, and hydroceles, among others.

In all, GHVOG had the opportunity to perform over 105 surgeries at no cost to the patients.



Addressing a gathering before the commencement of their services to the people, the president of GHVOG and the leader of the delegation, Dr. Nicholas Fosu, pointed out that the trip was the fulfillment of a 2-year dream and forms part of their social responsibility program.

"It has been two years of intense effort, work, determination, perseverance, and focus on achieving a dream by a team of hard-working volunteers who love the people of Ghana," he said.

"The effort took substantial investment from sponsors, executives, donors, and our members of the group, whose aims and objectives have been to give back to the community and country they were born in and so dearly loved."

He said GHVOG and its partners are aware of the importance of addressing the basic health needs of Ghanaians, such as good health education and quality health care service delivery, adding that the group will "fully commit itself to complementing the government’s efforts to improve district and rural health outcomes and to control the spread of preventable diseases such as HIV and AIDS, malaria, and many more."

At the end of the successful exercise, Dr. Fosu thanked the hospital’s administrator, Sister Faustina Anakwa; Medical Director, Dr. Prosper Moh; and the entire hospital staff. He also expressed special gratitude to Member of Council State Nana Basoa for his profound hospitality and very warm welcome accorded them.

He also thanked the GHVOG team who accompanied the group to Duayaw Nkwanta, Rita Boakye, Drs. Kwadwo Adae, Thelma Asare, and Frank Gyamfi William Oduro and Emile Tano for their unflinching dedication to working long hours to change patients' lives. GHVOG looks forward to their next trip to Ghana in about a year.

The Ghana Healthcare Volunteers of Georgia, Inc. (GHVOG), is a US-based non- profit 501(c)(3) healthcare volunteer medical doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and other healthcare professionals registered under the State of Georgia, USA.

It is GHVOG’s mission to promote the general health of Ghanaians (both US and Ghana), and other underserved communities through education and community health outreach programs. GHVOG was founded to respond to the needs of many Ghanaians and other underserved communities who have difficulty accessing and obtaining basic healthcare and information about their health. GHVOG's goal is to mobilize and raise funds to ship medical supplies and equipment, and to organize a health mission trip to Ghana.

Source: Nicholas Fosu, PharmD, MBA,

President, GHVOG