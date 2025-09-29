4 hours ago

Ghana has entered a critical stage in its engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson today formally welcomed the Fund’s mission team, led by Mission Chief Dr. Ruben Atoyan, to commence the fifth review of the country’s $3 billion programme.

Opening the session in Accra, Dr. Forson reflected on Ghana’s economic trajectory in 2025, noting that while the year began with steep fiscal and structural challenges, decisive policy actions and collective national effort had helped stabilise the economy and deliver measurable gains.

He described the fifth review as a vital checkpoint to evaluate performance under the IMF arrangement, fine-tune policy direction, and integrate the Fund’s recommendations to sustain growth.

Dr. Atoyan, on his part, said the IMF team looked forward to constructive discussions with Ghanaian authorities over the coming days. The review will focus on progress made in fiscal discipline, revenue mobilisation, inflation management, and the resilience of the financial sector.

Present at the meeting were Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama, First Deputy Governor Dr. Zakari Mumuni, Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem, Chief Director of the Finance Ministry Patrick Nomo, and other senior officials from both the Ministry and the central bank.

The review, expected to last two weeks, is seen as crucial for Ghana as it seeks to secure the next disbursement of about $360 million in October. Success in this assessment will also help sustain reform momentum ahead of the programme’s conclusion in May 2026.