Ghana Immigration Service Intercepts Dummy Ballot Papers Bound for Togo

Immigration officials in the Akatsi North District have intercepted three booklets of dummy ballot papers allegedly being smuggled to Togo via an unapproved route at Hevi.

The papers, totaling 1,000 dummy ballots per booklet, were seized during a routine monitoring exercise on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, identified as Abraham Ahiabu is reportedly the NDC constituency Secretary for Akatsi North.

According to interrogations, Mr Ahiabu claimed he was transporting the dummy ballot papers to Vodome in Togo to conduct voter education.

He further revealed that, he had 20,000 additional dummy ballot papers in his custody.

The seized materials and the suspect have been handed over to Police in Akatsi North for further investigation.

The Akatsi North District Electoral Commission has also received the intercepted dummy ballots to verify their authenticity.

The Ghana Immigration Service has assured the public of continued efforts to curb such illegal activities and promises to provide updates on the case as investigations proceed.