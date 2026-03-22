3 hours ago

The Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry has announced plans to engage authorities in Burkina Faso following the country’s decision to suspend the export of fresh tomatoes.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry said the move comes in response to Burkina Faso’s directive, which took effect on March 16, 2026, banning the export of fresh tomatoes.

According to the Ministry, the planned engagement will focus on addressing concerns surrounding the restriction and identifying a mutually beneficial solution for both countries.

Government also indicated that it will collaborate with stakeholders to strengthen local tomato production under its ‘Feed Ghana’ and ‘Feed the Industry’ initiatives. These programmes are aimed at boosting output to meet domestic demand and reduce reliance on imports.

The Ministry further urged tomato traders to remain calm, assuring them that efforts are ongoing to resolve the situation through dialogue.