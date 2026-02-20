6 hours ago

The Government of Ghana has formally initiated international arbitration proceedings under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to resolve its long-running maritime boundary dispute with Togo.

In a statement dated February 20, 2026, and signed by Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the government confirmed that it has officially notified Togo of its decision to seek a legal determination of the boundary after eight years of unsuccessful bilateral negotiations.

According to the statement, the move is intended to prevent further tensions between state institutions of both countries and to secure an amicable, rules-based settlement that preserves cordial diplomatic relations.

“The Government of Ghana has served notice to Togo that the maritime boundary be delimited by recourse to international arbitration under UNCLOS,” Mr Kwakye Ofosu stated. “This step is necessary to avoid escalation of incidents and to support continued good relations between our two countries.”

Importance of maritime boundaries

Maritime boundary delimitation is crucial for determining sovereign rights over offshore natural resources, including oil, gas, and fisheries, as well as for maritime security and environmental management. The disputed area between Ghana and Togo lies within the Gulf of Guinea, a region of significant economic and strategic importance.

Negotiations between the two countries have reportedly been ongoing since 2018, with both sides seeking clarity over overlapping maritime claims. However, despite multiple rounds of talks, no mutually acceptable agreement has been reached.

Lessons from the Côte d’Ivoire dispute

Ghana’s decision to pursue arbitration echoes its earlier approach in a similar dispute with Côte d’Ivoire, which culminated in a landmark ruling by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) in 2017.

In that case, ITLOS largely upheld Ghana’s maritime boundary claims, affirming the country’s rights over key offshore oil concessions, including the Jubilee oil field, one of Ghana’s most significant petroleum assets. The ruling was widely praised for reinforcing peaceful dispute resolution through international law.

Commitment to a rules-based resolution

Government officials say the decision to invoke UNCLOS arbitration underscores Ghana’s commitment to peaceful, lawful, and transparent mechanisms for resolving international disputes. Arbitration under UNCLOS is a widely accepted process that provides legal certainty, predictability, and compliance with international norms.

By opting for this path, Ghana aims to avoid any escalation of tensions and ensure long-term stability in its maritime relations with Togo, while safeguarding its economic and security interests in the Gulf of Guinea.

The government has reiterated its hope that the process will lead to a fair and mutually respected outcome, reinforcing regional cooperation and respect for international law.