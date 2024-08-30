1 hour ago

General Overseer of the Alabaster Ministry International, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has condemned the recent Ridge Condos All-Black Party, criticising the event and its activities.

The party, which gained attention on social media for its display of racy outfits and the presence of notable businessmen, drew significant backlash.

Female attendees wore revealing outfits in a bid to attract attention, which fuelled massive controversy online.

Prophet Oduro, who seems to have been monitoring the entire development, has expressed utmost disdain and described the event as "straight from the pit of hell."

He likened Ghana to Sodom and Gomorrah and warned that judgment would befall those involved and the country as a whole.

"Recently in Kumasi, there was an All-Black nightclub party. Women were virtually naked! Ghana, you're Sodom and Gomorrah, until you repent, judgment is on your head. From the top to the down," he fumed while delivering a sermon.

He also questioned the Ghana Police Service about their awareness of the event, noting that this was the second occurrence of such a party.

"I want to ask the Ghana police service whether they saw the All-Black party because this is the second time," he asked.

Prophet Oduro further criticised the influx of strip clubs in Accra, highlighting how promiscuity has engulfed both the young and old.

"Now we have nightclubs that host naked people. There are full-striper nightclubs in the city. The police can't go there. They strip a woman naked on a stripper table. Babylon!

"If this nation is not Babylonia, you will not have prominent people like MPs, chiefs, and so on, chasing small girls. A girl that is fit to be a grandchild, and this girl is calling a grey-headed man baby. Babylon!," he stated.

Background

The viral All-Black Party held on August 22-23, 2024, in Kumasi brought together social media influencers, actors, musicians, and affluent businessmen from the renowned East Legon Executive Club.