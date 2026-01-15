1 hour ago

Ghana and Japan have reaffirmed their long-standing partnership, with both countries expressing commitment to deepening economic cooperation to drive growth, job creation and sustainable development.

The renewed commitment was highlighted on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, when the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, received a high-level Japanese delegation led by Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Kunimitsu Ayano.

Discussions during the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral trade relations, promoting investment and expanding cooperation in key economic sectors.

Hon. Ofosu-Adjare underscored Ghana’s improving economic outlook, pointing to enhanced macroeconomic stability, increased agricultural output and renewed investor confidence in 2025. She expressed optimism about stronger growth prospects in 2026 under the government’s Resetting for Growth, Jobs and Economic Transformation Agenda.

The Minister reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to maintaining a stable and business-friendly environment, acknowledging Japan’s longstanding support through institutions such as the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), the Japan Organization (JO) and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

She encouraged deeper institutional presence to better support Japanese businesses operating in Ghana and identified priority areas for expanded cooperation, including micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) development, manufacturing, agro-processing and infrastructure development.

The Japanese delegation, which included Japan’s Ambassador to Ghana, Hiroshi Yodhimoto, reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to Ghana’s development agenda.

They commended the government’s ongoing economic reforms and improving investment climate, and expressed readiness to work closely with Ghana to advance mutually beneficial economic relations.

The meeting is expected to further strengthen Ghana–Japan ties and open new opportunities for trade, investment and industrial development.