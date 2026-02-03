16 hours ago

The Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) has unveiled a comprehensive railway master plan aimed at connecting major cities nationwide and providing a reliable alternative for both cargo and passenger transport.

Speaking at the launch, GRDA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Frederick Appoh outlined that the initiative is designed to improve operational efficiency, enhance returns on investment, and attract private sector participation.

“This master plan largely looks at how we can provide incentives and return on investment. Return on investment can largely come about through what I call connecting the railway to our mining sectors,” Dr. Appoh said.

He highlighted opportunities for bulk transport from Ghana’s mining industry, including manganese, bauxite, and iron, as well as connections to cocoa-producing areas. While acknowledging that passenger services alone may not be financially viable, Dr. Appoh stressed that integrating freight opportunities makes the railway a sustainable investment.

The project, titled Ghana Railway Master Plan 2026, will be showcased in a national roadshow to engage potential private investors.

“The good news is that this has been done in tandem with GIADIC and GISDEC. We are now working with trade, mining, and other relevant agencies to finalize the plan,” he added.

Dr. Appoh emphasised that the initiative aims not only to modernize rail transport but also to attract billions of dollars in private investment, creating a strategic alternative to road transport while boosting the country’s industrial and agricultural logistics.