Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer and English Premier League cult hero, Asamoah Gyan has been seen as an instrumental figure in red-hot Antoine Semenyo's transfer plans, as he has been impactful in the slow and steady steps taken by the young attacker, believing his compatriot should wait for the right time to make a move.

Asamoah Gyan, know for his great exploits for Ghana and all other clubs he represented, was an incredible forward who had an illustrious career during his playing days as he scored a lot of goals and was pivotal in Ghana's exploits at continental and global stages, standing as Africa's leading goal scorer with six (6) goals at the FIFA world Cup, playing in three Mundial finals (2006, 2010 and 2014).

Asamoah Gyan, who has been talked about by many emerging talents from Ghana, especially attackers, being their role model and a great inspiration to them has gone on to live to the expectations and going on to etch his name in the history books of the English Premiership after his heroics with Sunderland AFC especially, where he bagged ten (10) goals across 25 appearances for the Black Cats.

Antoine Semenyo on the other hand, has always seen the former Black Stars captain as a huge inspiration, picking him as a great personality who has impacted his game and has built a great relationship with the legend over the past months, as he shares ideas with him and taps advise from the Ghanaian Legend as revealed by The Sun.

It is revealed that Asamoah Gyan has been admonishing the in-form attacker not to rush his move from AFC Bournemouth where he has made a great name for himself over the past few seasons and is also banging in the goals in the current season, boasting of great numbers in goal contributions, already producing great numbers as he has notched six (6) goals and registered three (3) assists in nine Premier League games.

The 25-year-old attacker is seen to have always linked up with Asamoah Gyan whenever he is on international duty or returns to Ghana on holidays and it shows how deep their bond has been and how impactful the Ghanaian legend has been in his game. As he idolizes Gyan and believes the Ghanaian legend will be an anchor in his decision making, Semenyo seems to adhere to the advise as he continues to not rush to "big clubs" at the moment as his red-hot form has attracted lots of big names in the Premier League like Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea, having the Ghanaian on their radar despite his contract extension with The Cherries last summer.

As the top clubs keep monitoring Antoine and are keen on snapping him up sooner rather than later, the 25-year-old remains adamant on his decision making and to not rush his move as he deems it right to keep the momentum in that direction, as he continues to follow the steps and advise impacted him by the legendary Asamoah Gyan. Also, it is believed that The Cherries secured his services yet again with a contract extension with increased wages and also with the aim of increasing his market value as they deem it prudent to protect their asset in the present moment, then also to deter other clubs' interests as he is seen as a great asset to the club for the future.

With his blistering start to the 2025/26 Premier League campaign, Antoine Semenyo is living up to the plans of AFC Bournemouth as they continue to have him as their most priced asset as he continues to produce sensational numbers in the Premier League in is still in line of their plans.