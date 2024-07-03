6 minutes ago

Ghanaian football legend Matthew Amoah had a proud moment as he witnessed his son, Matthew Amoah Jr., sign his first professional contract with Dutch giants Feyenoord today.

The 15-year-old attacker, who has been a standout at the Feyenoord Academy, committed to the club until mid-2027.

"I am super proud to have signed my first contract with Feyenoord," said Amoah Jr.

"I have been playing for the club since the youngest youth and have worked towards this wonderful moment all these years.

Next season I want to take the next step in my development and I hope to be important for my team again by giving assists and scoring goals."

Amoah Jr. began his football journey with the amateur side Baronie from Breda before making an early switch to the Feyenoord Academy.

Over the years, he has progressed through the highest youth teams and will be joining Feyenoord's Under-17 squad after the summer break.

His impressive performances earned him the title of Academy Player of the Month in April.

Matthew Amoah Sr., who relocated from Ghana to the Netherlands in 1998, enjoyed a prolific career playing for clubs such as Vitesse, Fortuna Sittard, NAC Breda, and SC Heerenveen.

He made significant impacts at Vitesse and Breda, scoring 68 goals in 131 matches for Vitesse and 57 goals in 131 matches for NAC.

His crucial goals were instrumental in Ghana qualifying for their first World Cup in 2006.

With his father's legacy as a backdrop, Matthew Amoah Jr. looks set to forge his own path in professional football, carrying the hopes and dreams of both his family and fans.