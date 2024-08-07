3 hours ago

On August 6th, 2024, the Executive Director of the Ghana Library Authority, Mr. Hayford Siaw, accompanied by several management members, praised students from MountCrest Law School for their innovative ideas, which could significantly influence the Authority’s policies on legal education in Ghana. This commendation came during a courtesy visit by the students to the Authority.

Gideon Kwasi Annor, a level 300 student at MountCrest Law School, led his team on this visit as part of his campaign promise to improve the school's library facilities as he vies for the position of Law Students Union President. Annor passionately argued that, contrary to popular belief, not all students at MountCrest, a private law institution, are financially well-off. He highlighted that each year, the school’s management awards scholarships to bright but financially disadvantaged students. These students, despite having their tuition covered, often struggle to afford the expensive law books required for extensive study. Annor proposed a collaborative effort between MountCrest and the Ghana Library Authority to alleviate this issue.

Annor appealed to the Authority to incorporate legal education into their e-book offerings. He suggested that providing law books at affordable and reasonable prices through digital platforms would greatly benefit law students nationwide.

Mrs. Yaa Agyemang Opare Adu, the Head of Administration accompanying the Executive Director, expressed her admiration for the students' forward-thinking approach. She elaborated on the Authority’s mandate and its various innovative projects, aimed at providing the necessary resources for the intellectual development of Ghanaian youth. She emphasized the potential impact of this discussion on the future of legal education in the country and expressed confidence in the positive change it could bring.

Other management members also took the opportunity to commend the students for their innovative approach to legal education. They suggested formalizing the collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to benefit both institutions. They reiterated their commitment to serving the Ghanaian people and enhancing educational resources.

The Executive Director, Mr. Hayford Siaw, extended his gratitude to Gideon Annor and his team, which included his running mate, Ms. Rosaline Leslie Defia, a PR specialist; his campaign manager, Ms. Zulaiha Ibrahim; Mr. Elvis Allan Bentil; and Ms. Bernice Sangmortey. They contributed further to the discussion, reinforcing the arguments made by Annor and enhancing the overall proposition.

This collaborative initiative between MountCrest Law School and the Ghana Library Authority promises to not only improve access to essential legal resources but also to set a precedent for future partnerships aimed at enhancing legal education in Ghana.