18 hours ago

The Government of Ghana has formally lodged a protest with the United Nations following an attack on Ghanaian peacekeepers serving under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which left two soldiers seriously injured.

In a press release issued on March 7, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the protest was filed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on behalf of the Government of Ghana.

According to the statement, the incident occurred on March 6, 2026, in Southern Lebanon where the Ghanaian battalion is deployed as part of the UN peacekeeping mission. The attack resulted in serious injuries to two members of the Ghanaian contingent.

In a formal protest addressed to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, Ghana called for a full, immediate, impartial, and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack on the peacekeepers.

The government strongly condemned the incident, describing it as a grave violation of international law and an affront to the protections granted to United Nations peacekeeping personnel. Ghana also demanded that those responsible be identified and held accountable.

The Ministry emphasized that the safety and security of peacekeepers must remain a priority and urged the United Nations to take all necessary measures to ensure the protection of members of the Ghanaian contingent and other personnel serving under the mission.

The government also expressed solidarity with the injured soldiers and their families, assuring them that every effort would be made to pursue justice and strengthen protections for Ghanaian troops serving abroad.

Ghana reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to United Nations peacekeeping operations, noting that Ghanaian soldiers continue to play a vital role in maintaining international peace and security despite the risks involved.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it will continue to monitor developments closely and remain engaged with relevant UN authorities on the matter.