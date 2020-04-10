9 minutes ago

Renowned Ghanaian surgeon and former president of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Professor Dr. Jacob Plange-Rhule has died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Jacob Plange-Rhule was a senior lecturer in the field of renal medicine.

He reportedly passed away this morning in Accra, after a battle with the deadly disease.

Details of his death are sketchy but a source revealed that the celebrated renal surgeon may have suffered an underlying medical condition prior to his demise.

Prior to his appointment as the head of the GCPS, Professor Plange-Rhule was the Head of the Department of Physiology at the KNUST School of Medical Sciences, and a Consultant Physician in the Department of Medicine at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.