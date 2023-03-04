4 hours ago

Environmental researchers and industry players have indicated that Ghana loses about $100 million in combating flooding every year in Accra.

They explain that government can avert this situation if it pays critical attention to plastic waste management in the country.

According to a report from the United Nations Environment Programme, global plastic production has exceeded 9.2 billion tonnes since 1950.

Speaking on the sidelines of a stakeholder discussion on how to address the plastic waste menace in Ghana, an initiative by Blue Skies Limited and the University of Northampton to find circular economic solutions to plastics, a researcher and a senior lecturer at the University of Northampton, Dr. Ebenezer Laryea called on the government to “spearhead a massive behavioural change drive to help reduce the use of plastics and their related pollution of the environment.”

Sourcecitifmonline