19 minutes ago

Ghana continues to grapple with a surge in cybercrime as the country loses an estimated GH¢19 million between January and September 2025, according to the Cyber Security Authority (CSA).

The figure represents a 17 percent increase over losses recorded within the same period in 2024, underscoring the growing vulnerability of individuals and businesses in the country’s rapidly expanding digital space.

The alarming statistics were made public by Colonel George Eduah Bessi, Head of Law Enforcement and Liaison at the CSA, during a cybersecurity awareness webinar organized by the Africa Centre for Digital Transformation.

He revealed that Ghana recorded 2,008 cyber incidents in just the first half of 2025, a 52 percent rise from last year — an indication that cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated and relentless.

A Growing Threat To The Digital Economy

Colonel Bessi noted that online fraud remains the dominant cyber threat, accounting for 36 percent of all reported incidents.

The most common scams include mobile money fraud, fake investment schemes, and phishing attacks, which continue to exploit unsuspecting citizens through deceptive online platforms and messages.

The report also showed a worrying trend in cyberbullying, which represented 25 percent of reported cases.

Young people and women remain the most affected demographic, as social media platforms become hotspots for digital abuse, blackmail, and harassment.

Historical Context And Previous Warnings

The cyber landscape has undergone a rapid transformation in the past decade, driven by increased mobile phone penetration, online banking, and digital transactions.

While this digital boom has spurred innovation and convenience, it has also opened new avenues for cybercriminals.

In previous years, the CSA and law enforcement agencies have consistently cautioned the public about rising cyber threats.

In 2023, the Authority reported over GH¢14 million in cybercrime-related losses, prompting the government to intensify public education campaigns and roll out the National Cybersecurity Awareness Programme.

Despite these interventions, the latest figures suggest that criminal elements continue to outpace defensive measures.

CSA’s Response and Call to Action

Colonel Bessi stated that the CSA is enhancing its enforcement and regulatory mechanisms to protect citizens and businesses from these growing threats.

“The rising losses highlight the urgent need for greater cybersecurity awareness across all sectors of Ghana’s digital economy,” he cautioned.

He emphasized the importance of adopting stronger cybersecurity practices, including multi-factor authentication, frequent password changes, and verifying the legitimacy of online platforms before making transactions.

He also urged organizations to invest in digital security systems and staff training to minimize risks.

Collaboration and the Way Forward

The CSA commended the Africa Centre for Digital Transformation for its continuous advocacy and education efforts aimed at promoting responsible digital practices.

According to Colonel Bessi, collaboration between the private sector, civil society, and government agencies is crucial in building a resilient digital environment.