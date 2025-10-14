2 hours ago

The newly established Ghana Medical Trust Fund otherwise known as MahamaCares has officially taken off following the swearing-in of its governing board by the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, at a brief ceremony in Accra.

The inauguration marks a major milestone in the implementation of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund Act, 2025, a legislation designed to promote equitable access to healthcare services, bridge resource gaps across regions, and enhance the overall quality of medical care in the country.

Mintah Akandoh emphasized the importance of the Fund in addressing long-standing disparities in the health sector, particularly between urban and rural facilities.

He noted that the Ghana Medical Trust Fund would play a vital role in ensuring fairness in the allocation of medical specialists, diagnostic equipment, and healthcare infrastructure across the nation.

According to the Minister, about 43 to 45 percent of deaths in Ghana are currently attributed to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions.

He therefore charged the new board to prioritize preventive health measures and channel resources towards strengthening diagnostic and treatment capacities nationwide.

“Your work is crucial in reversing this worrying trend. The Ghana Medical Trust Fund must serve as a reliable vehicle for supporting medical training institutions, enhancing infrastructure, and reinforcing accountability within the health delivery system,” Akandoh stated.

He further urged the board members to demonstrate integrity, confidentiality, and commitment in executing their duties, reminding them that the credibility of the Fund would depend on transparency and sound governance.

The newly appointed Chairman of the Board, Tony Lithur, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, expressed appreciation to the Minister for the confidence reposed in them.

He pledged the Board’s commitment to ensuring that the Fund achieves its objectives and makes a tangible difference in the lives of ordinary Ghanaians.

“We are fully aware of the enormous responsibility placed on us. Our focus will be to ensure that every Ghanaian, regardless of where they live, has access to quality healthcare,” Mr. Lithur assured.

The establishment of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund follows years of advocacy by stakeholders in the health sector for a sustainable funding mechanism to support health infrastructure and human resource development.

The Fund is expected to complement the efforts of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) by addressing systemic gaps and ensuring that no region or facility is left behind in the quest for universal healthcare coverage.