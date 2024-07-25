4 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh has been forced to leave SC Freiburg's pre-season training camp after experiencing complications with his knee.

The 28-year-old, who had been making a comeback following a lengthy absence due to a cruciate ligament injury, has faced a recurrence of knee issues.

Kyereh had returned to training with Freiburg ahead of the 2024/25 Bundesliga season but is now set to undergo surgery to evaluate the extent of his recent injury.

Kyereh’s previous injury kept him sidelined for the entire 2023/24 season, despite hopes for a return later in the campaign.

He initially joined Freiburg in July 2022, making 12 appearances and scoring twice during his first season with the club.

The Ghanaian midfielder has not represented the national team since his appearance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. His ongoing injury issues will necessitate further treatment and recovery time.