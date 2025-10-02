3 hours ago

Annor Walker, one of Ghana’s most respected football tacticians, has passed away at the age of 62 after a short illness at his residence in Accra on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Walker’s coaching journey spanned decades and touched multiple clubs, including Accra Great Olympics, Nania FC, Kpando Hearts of Lions, Berekum Chelsea, and FC Samartex. He was serving as Technical Director of Vision FC at the time of his passing.

Career Highlights:



Guided Nania FC to a historic 2011 MTN FA Cup triumph over Asante Kotoko



Rebuilt Great Olympics into a competitive GPL force in 2020



Led the Black Galaxies to the 2023 African Nations Championship in Algeria



Held a CAF License A, known for tactical discipline and player development

Despite health setbacks, Walker’s resilience saw him return to the touchline, inspiring a new generation of players and coaches with his calm demeanor and sharp football intellect.

Walker was revered not only for his tactical acumen but also for his eye for talent, mentorship, and unwavering commitment to the growth of local football. His influence extended beyond matchdays — shaping club cultures, guiding youth, and elevating standards.