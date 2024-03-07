30 minutes ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo expressed profound sadness over the unexpected passing of Deputy Finance Minister John Ampontuah Kumah on Thursday, March 7, 2024, describing him as a dedicated patriot committed to Ghana’s progress.

Kumah died as a result of ill-health.

Akufo-Addo expressed deep sorrow over Kumah’s death, reminiscing about his warmth, humility, and commitment to national development.

Akufo-Addo lauded Kumah’s remarkable contributions as the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), where he played a pivotal role in fostering entrepreneurship and economic growth. He praised Kumah’s transition to the role of deputy minister for finance, noting his expertise and compassion in advancing the government’s economic agenda.

For his part, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia joined the nation in mourning the loss of Kumah, praising his unwavering dedication to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and government. Bawumia hailed Kumah’s significant contributions to entrepreneurship and youth development, emphasizing his integral role in advancing Ghana’s economic agenda.

He described him as a dedicated member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a vital asset to the administration. Bawumia hailed Kumah’s entrepreneurial spirit and academic achievements, highlighting his commitment to youth empowerment and job creation.

“A truly committed member of our administration, and party, who dedicated his all to the success of our endeavours. Rest well John” Dr. Bawumia wrote on his social media handles.

John Kumah who has been the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, in the Ashanti Region, is a lawyer and an entrepreneur with over 15 years experience in leadership, creativity, innovation and resourcefulness in creating jobs, and supporting youth development.

He was first CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) where he successfully positioned the NEIP as the enabler of the Entrepreneurship Ecosystem in Ghana.

Prior to working for government, Kumah was the founding member and Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers, a law firm. He also worked as the founder of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction company.

In November 2020, Kumah received a Doctorate in Business Innovation from the Swiss Business School in Switzerland. Before then, he had acquired a Masters in Applied Business Research, at the same Business School in 2019.

His rich educational background includes a Post Graduate Diploma in Applied Business Research in 2019 at Nobel International Business School (NIBS). In 2009, he had an Executive Masters degree in Business Administration (Finance), from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

At the University of Ghana, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics with Philosophy, a Bachelor of Art Degree (Law) LLB in 2011 and a Professional Law Certificate from the Ghana School of Law in 2013. He was admitted to the Ghana Bar in 2013.

Kumah’s death was reported in the afternoon of Thursday, March 7 2024.