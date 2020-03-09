1 hour ago

Ghana's Black Stars has moved one step up to 46th in the latest FIFA rankings for the month of February.

The West African giants, despite not being involved in any game in the last month, moved level on points with Costa Rica.

Ghana and Costa Rica both have 1,439 points after the South American side lost a friendly game with the United States of America.

The four-time African Cup of Nations winners are one of two sides to move a place up or down in the top fifty rankings, with Paraguay also dropping from 40th to 41st.

Belgium retain their status as the best football nation in the world, followed by World champions France, Brazil, England, and Uruguay, completing the top 5 slots.

Senegal remain Africa’s biggest football nation, maintaining their 20th position on the log. They are joined by Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, and Morocco as Africa’s best-ranking countries placing 27th, 31st, 35th, and 43rdrespectively in the global rankings.

The Black Stars stay in 6th

Here are FIFA’s top 10 countries:



Belgium.

France.

Brazil.

England.

Uruguay.

Croatia.

Portugal.

Spain.

Argentina.

Columbia.

Here is the African ranking: