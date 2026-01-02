8 hours ago

The Government of Ghana has begun discussions with the family of Guinea’s first President, Ahmed Sékou Touré, to acquire the historic residence where Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah spent his final years in exile as Co-President of Guinea.

The initiative, undertaken on the directive of President John Dramani Mahama, is aimed at safeguarding the legacy of Ghana’s founding leader by converting the property into a heritage and memorial site dedicated to his life, ideals, and Pan-African vision.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, revealed the development in a Facebook post on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. He noted that the project forms part of a broader effort to honour Dr Nkrumah’s contributions beyond Ghana’s borders and to preserve an important chapter of African history.

According to Mr Ablakwa, the Mahama administration plans to restore and maintain the residence so it can serve as a cultural and historical landmark for both Ghanaians and international visitors.

“The intention is to renovate and preserve Nkrumah’s Guinea residence not just as a symbolic gesture, but as a living historical space that allows visitors to fully appreciate his remarkable journey from Ghana to Guinea,” he stated.

He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently engaging the Sékou Touré family on acquisition terms, while also working with heritage conservation experts to ensure the restoration meets international preservation standards.

Mr Ablakwa assured the public that the process would be conducted openly, stressing that Ghanaians would be updated regularly as discussions progress.

Dr Kwame Nkrumah relocated to Guinea following his overthrow in 1966 and was appointed Co-President by Sékou Touré, cementing a powerful alliance rooted in Pan-African solidarity. That period remains one of the most significant episodes in Africa’s post-independence political history.