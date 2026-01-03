16 hours ago

Ghana has activated high-level diplomatic channels with Ukraine in an effort to secure the release of a Ghanaian national currently being held as a prisoner of war, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page on Saturday, January 3, Mr Ablakwa disclosed that the Ukrainian authorities formally notified Ghana of the arrest and detention of the individual, details of which have since been independently verified by Ghanaian officials.

According to the Foreign Affairs Minister, preliminary information shows that the Ghanaian travelled to Moscow, Russia, on July 7, 2024, where he allegedly entered into a contract to serve with the 2nd Assault Company of the 71st Motorised Rifle Regiment, under the 42nd Motorised Rifle Division. He was later deployed to the Zaporizhzhia front, where he is believed to have taken part in active hostilities before his capture.

Mr Ablakwa revealed that he has already held direct talks with Ivan Lukachuk, the Acting Ambassador of Ukraine to Ghana, during which he formally appealed for the Ghanaian’s release.

“I held a meeting with the Acting Ambassador of Ukraine to Ghana, Ivan Lukachuk, and appealed for his release to Ghana. A special message has been sent to Kyiv,” the Minister stated.

He further announced plans to travel to Ukraine in the coming weeks to personally advance negotiations and reinforce Ghana’s request through diplomatic engagement.

Importantly, Mr Ablakwa stressed that Ghana has firmly objected to any attempt to include its citizen in a potential prisoner-of-war exchange between Ukraine and Russia, warning that such a move could expose the detainee to even greater risk.

“Ghana has objected to the potential of our national being added to a prisoners-of-war exchange between Ukraine and Russia, as that could make him even more vulnerable,” he explained.

Expressing optimism, the Minister said Ghana’s long-standing diplomatic relations, non-aligned posture, and strong commitment to peace place the country in a good position to secure a favourable outcome.

He also used the opportunity to issue a stern warning to Ghanaian youth, urging them to be cautious of criminal recruitment rings and human trafficking networks that exploit vulnerable individuals and lure them into dangerous conflicts abroad.

“It is extremely dangerous to get involved in any conflict. You can be killed or captured,” he cautioned.

Mr Ablakwa reaffirmed that the Mahama administration remains fully committed to protecting the lives, dignity, and welfare of Ghanaians, wherever they may be in the world.