23 minutes ago

Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu has lamented how the organizers of Ghana Movie Awards treat Kumawood actors.

He revealed in an interview with Zion Felix on the ‘Uncut Show’ that the organizers treat Kumawood actors like villagers when they attend the event.

The outspoken actor said the MCs at the event even fail to acknowledge their presence at the ceremony.

While Kumawood actors are subjected to ill-treatment, he said Accra-based actors and foreign actors are given special treatment.

Kwaku Manu made known the CEO of Ghana Movie Awards, Fred Nuamah book hotels for Nigerian actors who honour the awards ceremony but he won’t even accept to pay the money used to purchase fuel by Kumawood actors nor find a place for them to sleep.

He said many people attend the ceremony because of them and if care is not taken the audience will turn their back against the organizers.

Watch the full interview below.

Source: Zionfelix