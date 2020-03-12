24 minutes ago

Finally, it's all about to go down - the road to this year's Ghana Music Awards-USA will begin on Thursday, March 26, 2020, as this his portal understands the call for submission of entries has ended successfully.

According to organizers of the event, their outfit received lots of entries and after thorough scrutiny, the road is now clear to unveil the nominees.

The Nominee Announcement Party would be heled at the Gold Coast Restaurant and Cocktail Bar, Cantonments, Accra, Ghana at 7pm local time (19:00GMT).

Artistes billed to perform include: Nacee, Nhyiraba Kojo, Bosom PYoung, Screw Face, Kin Frenzee, Guru, Article Wan, Kumi Guitar, Lord Paper, IONA and DeVox Acapella group.

The Nominee Announcement is strictly by invitation.

Meanwhile, the main event, aimed at celebrating the Ghanaian culture, music and the hardworking artistes, is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Waterford Springfield 6715 Commerce ST, Springfield, USA.

Below is a detailed flyer of the Nominee Announcement: