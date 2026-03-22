2 hours ago

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has urged Ghana to take full advantage of its arable land to increase the production of tomatoes and other food crops for local consumption.

His call follows the decision by Burkina Faso to suspend the export of fresh tomatoes, a development he believes underscores the urgent need for Ghana to strengthen its agribusiness sector.

Speaking on The KeyPoints on TV3, Mr. Kpebu expressed concern that Burkina Faso, despite its relatively dry climate, has been able to supply tomatoes to neighbouring countries, while Ghana continues to rely on imports despite its fertile land.

He stressed that the situation should serve as a wake-up call for Ghana to invest more in agriculture and reduce its dependence on external food sources.

The export ban, which took effect on March 16, 2026, was announced through a joint directive by Burkina Faso’s ministers responsible for commerce and agriculture. The measure is aimed at protecting the country’s domestic processing industry from supply shortages.

Under the directive, all fresh tomato exports have been halted nationwide, and the issuance of Special Export Authorisations has been suspended. Exporters with valid permits have been granted a two-week window to complete pending shipments, after which all authorisations will be cancelled.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry has indicated that it will engage Burkinabe authorities to seek a resolution.

The government has also reiterated its commitment to increasing local tomato production through its “Feed Ghana” and “Feed the Industry” programmes, which aim to boost output and reduce reliance on imports.