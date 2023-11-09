5 hours ago

The move is to ensure that the auto mechanics have some relief when it rains.

Mr.Lukeman Muhammed Nuhu Apiedu, Chairman of the Association, explained that the mechanics have been going through havoc anytime it rains.

According to him, the drains at the magazine always choke with refuse when it rains, hence the newly elected leadership of the garages, with the entire membership taking it upon themselves to ensure that the mechanics are safe and devoid of perpetual flooding when it rains.

He lamented that all the stakeholders, including Mr. Kyei Mensah Bonsu and Mr. Asafuah of Suame and Old Tafo Members of Parliament, respectively, including the two municipalities,Suame and Old Tafo, have totally abandoned the development of the magazine and left the auto-machanics in their own faith.

He stated that they see the politicians only during election time; meanwhile, they always pay revenues to the government through the assemblies, yet the development of the place has been abandoned by the policymakers.

He disclosed that there are about 400,000 people plying their businesses in magazines, including apprentices, yet there is no standard health facility.

Ambulance and fire tenders at the magazine are not functioning, which he said poses danger and a risk to their welfare.

He noted that the garages are the custodians of the land, which he said was given to them by the government of Ghana with Executive Instrument EI 36 in 1989.

He reiterated that they pay the land rent to Nananom to be given to the government, hence the need for the government, through its representatives, to address the pressing challenges facing the auto-machanics in Suame magazine.

He disclosed that the garages are going to embark on a decongestion exercise in the magazine with a clean-up exercise after the desilting exercise, and he also fixed all the broken footbridges within the magazine.

Some of the occupants at the magazine expressed their gratitude to the Garages Association for the laudable exercise, which they believe would bring some relief to their operations.

According to them, anytime it rains, they find it difficult to work as some of their vehicles were carried away by the water and had no access to the chocked gutters.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng