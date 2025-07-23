3 hours ago

Ghana’s national U-19 boys’ team has touched down in Switzerland ahead of two high-profile friendlies against youth sides of Swiss giants FC Basel 1893.

The 18-man squad, accompanied by six technical and administrative officials, will take on FC Basel’s U-21 and U-19 teams on July 23 and 25, 2025, respectively. Both matches will be played at the renowned Nachwuchs Campus Basel.

The tour forms part of a collaborative agreement between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and FC Basel, with a focus on player development and international exposure for young Ghanaian talents. It also offers a platform to assess the progress made by the squad in recent months.

“This is an important step in our continuous efforts to strengthen the pathway from the Black Starlets to the Black Satellites,” a GFA official stated. “These games will help the technical team gauge the players’ readiness and development.”

The initiative aligns with the GFA’s broader strategy of building competitive national teams across all levels through structured development and international experience.