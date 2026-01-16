1 hour ago

The Ghana Navy has disrupted a large-scale illegal fuel bunkering operation along the Volta coastline after an intelligence-driven patrol on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

Naval personnel intercepted seven modified canoes along the Keta–Denu–Aflao stretch, suspected to have been used for the unlawful transportation of fuel. The operation followed intelligence reports pointing to a surge in illicit fuel activities in the area.

Security sources disclosed that the canoes had been specially altered to carry significant volumes of fuel, creating serious safety hazards and posing environmental threats to nearby coastal communities.

The seized canoes and their fuel cargo have been taken into custody, while the suspects involved were arrested to aid further investigations. The Navy indicated that additional measures would be pursued in collaboration with other relevant state institutions to ensure the perpetrators are dealt with in accordance with the law.

Reaffirming its mandate, the Ghana Navy emphasized its resolve to protect the country’s maritime domain and intensify efforts to curb illegal activities that undermine national security, government revenue, and environmental safety.

Authorities also issued a strong warning to individuals engaged in illegal fuel bunkering, urging them to abandon the practice. They stressed that surveillance and patrols along Ghana’s coastline will be sustained to deter and prevent such unlawful operations.